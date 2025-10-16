Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Position Raised by Nestegg Advisors Inc.

Nestegg Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

