Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Toews Corp ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

