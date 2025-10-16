Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $826.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $745.96 and a 200 day moving average of $766.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

