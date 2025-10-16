Omnia Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.22. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

