PB Investment Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

PB Investment Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 15.8% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

