Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,363 shares of company stock worth $13,668,438. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

