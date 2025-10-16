RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in RTX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in RTX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in RTX by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.47. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $170.85. The company has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

