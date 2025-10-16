Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.47. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

