Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,724 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

