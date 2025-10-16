Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

