Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,774,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

