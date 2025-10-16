NorthRock Partners LLC Has $479,000 Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $672.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $700.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.28. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $366.65 and a one year high of $785.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.