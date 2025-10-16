Veralto Corporation $VLTO Stake Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 2.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 38.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 178.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

