Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8%

EPD stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

