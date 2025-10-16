iShares Gold Trust $IAU is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

