Stableford Capital II LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

TJX Companies stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.