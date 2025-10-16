Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,353 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $201.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

