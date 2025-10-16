Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

