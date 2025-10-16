Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,010 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,388,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,307 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,132,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,079,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,559 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.12 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.12.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

