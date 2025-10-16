Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CVS Health by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,121 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

