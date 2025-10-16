Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,106 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

