IFC Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.3% during the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $435.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

