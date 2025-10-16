RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Intel Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.