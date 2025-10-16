Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,999,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,125,000 after purchasing an additional 869,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,392,000 after purchasing an additional 553,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

