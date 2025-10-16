WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 1,005.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $162.58 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.