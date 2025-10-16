GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,042 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $607,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.07.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

