Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Shares Sold by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 67.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

