5th Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

