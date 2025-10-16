Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.