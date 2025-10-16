WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $387.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.07 and a 200-day moving average of $314.63. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $387.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

