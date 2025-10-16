iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Position Reduced by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,271,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.