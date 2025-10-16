Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

