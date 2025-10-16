Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 86 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in FedEx were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $235.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.44 and its 200-day moving average is $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.