New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 59,294 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $84,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

