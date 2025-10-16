New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $71,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $172.64 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

