Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

