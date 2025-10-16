Uptick Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Uptick Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,864.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

