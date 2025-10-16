Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,850.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $4,031.45 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,980.10 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,862.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

