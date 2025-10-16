Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,242 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $94,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $529.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.14.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $435.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

