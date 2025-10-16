WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,277 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,961,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.6%

BATS:EFV opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.