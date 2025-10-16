Target Corporation $TGT Stake Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,768 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BTIG Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

