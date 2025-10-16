Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

