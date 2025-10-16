Omnia Family Wealth LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 556 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 380,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,241,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 27,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.20 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.33 and its 200 day moving average is $369.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

