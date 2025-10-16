Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,300.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,201.37 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,039.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.