iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Uptick Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IWM stock opened at $250.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

