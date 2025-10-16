Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

