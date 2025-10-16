CME Group Inc. $CME Position Increased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 7,676.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after buying an additional 2,176,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CME Group by 185.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after buying an additional 765,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.71.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

CME Group stock opened at $268.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

