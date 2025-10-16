Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $186.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.63. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

