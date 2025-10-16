Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.69. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

