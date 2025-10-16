Omnia Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.